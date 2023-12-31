During a rocket attack, a man got into a burning car and saved other cars. The police officers gave him a thank you and a branded watch

In Kyiv, the police noted a man from the Svyatoshyn district who got into a burning car and saved neighboring cars from the fire.

This was reported to the Kyiv police.

During a rocket attack on December 29, debris fell on a parking lot in Sviatoshynsky district, causing several cars to catch fire. The owner of one of them was not confused, got into the burning car and drove it away from other cars. The man received burns.

Law enforcement officers visited his home, presented him with a thank you from the chief of the Kyiv police and presented him with a personalized watch.