In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack on December 29 has increased. Rescue operations are ongoing

As of December 31, rescuers retrieved the bodies of 23 victims of the Russian missile attack on December 29 from under the rubble in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv. Eight people were rescued.
This was reported in the Kyiv city military administration.
Rescue operations are ongoing. There are 72 rescuers, 16 pieces of equipment, and a canine unit working at the site.
- On the morning of December 29, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhzhia were attacked with 122 missiles and 36 drones. Destroyed residential buildings, high-rise buildings, a maternity hospital, schools, kindergartens, a shopping center. Air defense shot down 87 cruise missiles and 27 attack drones. About 40 people died and more than 160 were injured.