News

In Kyiv, the number of victims of the Russian attack on December 29 has increased. Rescue operations are ongoing

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

As of December 31, rescuers retrieved the bodies of 23 victims of the Russian missile attack on December 29 from under the rubble in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv. Eight people were rescued.

This was reported in the Kyiv city military administration.

Rescue operations are ongoing. There are 72 rescuers, 16 pieces of equipment, and a canine unit working at the site.