Almost 700 more goods from Russia and Belarus came under the sanctions of South Korea

South Korea will strengthen export control of goods from the Russian Federation and Belarus, extending sanctions to 682 goods in response to Russiaʼs continuation of the war against Ukraine.

The South Korean publication Yonhap writes about it.

Export restrictions apply to excavators, batteries, vehicles, aircraft components, machinery and more.

The new resolution will increase the total number of items on the sanctions list from the current 798 to 1,159. The new restrictions will enter into force in early 2024.

The goods were placed under restrictions because of the high likelihood that the Russians would use them for military purposes, even though they are not classified as strategic items under South Koreaʼs export control scheme.

At the same time, Seoul will separately consider exceptions to the supply of goods subject to sanctions to Russia or Belarus.

How does South Korea help Ukraine?

South Korea does not officially provide military aid to Ukraine. However, in May, The Wall Street Journal wrote that South Korea is transferring hundreds of thousands of artillery shells to the United States, which are sending them to Ukraine.

In September , South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol announced that his country would start providing Ukraine with financial aid for recovery from 2025. According to the president, $300 million will be directed to humanitarian needs as early as 2024, and the remaining $2 billion — in 2025 in the form of long-term aid (to support social and economic infrastructure).

Recently, Seoul handed over 10 demining machines and 100 pickup trucks to Ukrainian rescuers. And in August, the country allocated record aid to Ukraine — $393 million, which will be provided during 2024.