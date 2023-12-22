South Korea handed over 10 demining machines and 100 pickup trucks to Ukrainian rescuers

Ukrainian rescuers received 10 mechanized demining machines and a hundred pickup trucks from South Korea.
This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
The equipment was handed over by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine Kim Hyung Tae, director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency KOICA Lee Tae-kyun and representatives of the international delegation.
- South Korea does not officially provide military aid to Ukraine. However, in May, The Wall Street Journal wrote that South Korea is transferring hundreds of thousands of artillery shells to the United States, which are sending them to Ukraine.
- In September , South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol announced that his country would start providing Ukraine with financial aid for recovery from 2025. According to the president, $300 million will be directed to humanitarian needs as early as 2024, and the remaining $2 billion — in 2025 in the form of long-term aid (to support social and economic infrastructure).