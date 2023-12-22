South Korea handed over 10 demining machines and 100 pickup trucks to Ukrainian rescuers

Ukrainian rescuers received 10 mechanized demining machines and a hundred pickup trucks from South Korea.

This was reported in the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The equipment was handed over by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea to Ukraine Kim Hyung Tae, director of the Korea International Cooperation Agency KOICA Lee Tae-kyun and representatives of the international delegation.

