Ukraine will receive $2.3 billion in aid from South Korea

The President of South Korea, Yoon Seok-yeol, said that his country will start providing Ukraine with financial aid for recovery from 2025.
Yonhap writes about it.
According to the president, $300 million will be directed to humanitarian needs in 2024, and the remaining $2 billion in 2025 in the form of long-term aid (to support social and economic infrastructure).
In mid-July, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol visited Ukraine. Then he promised more military supplies this year and announced $150 million to support Ukraine.
At the beginning of August, information appeared that the USA had signed contracts with Bulgaria and South Korea, as well as convincing Japan to join the supply of ammunition to Ukraine.
- South Korea does not provide military aid to Ukraine. However, in May, The Wall Street Journal wrote that South Korea is transferring hundreds of thousands of artillery shells to the United States, which are sending them to Ukraine.
- In March, South Korea agreed with the United States on the loan of 500,000 155 mm artillery shells. According to anonymous government sources, South Korea decided not to sell the ammunition, but to lend it, in order to minimize the possibility of using these shells in the war in Ukraine. South Koreaʼs defense ministry said the allies were looking for ways to support Ukraine to help protect its freedom, but declined to provide details.