Ukraine will receive $2.3 billion in aid from South Korea

The President of South Korea, Yoon Seok-yeol, said that his country will start providing Ukraine with financial aid for recovery from 2025.

Yonhap writes about it.

According to the president, $300 million will be directed to humanitarian needs in 2024, and the remaining $2 billion in 2025 in the form of long-term aid (to support social and economic infrastructure).

In mid-July, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yeol visited Ukraine. Then he promised more military supplies this year and announced $150 million to support Ukraine.

At the beginning of August, information appeared that the USA had signed contracts with Bulgaria and South Korea, as well as convincing Japan to join the supply of ammunition to Ukraine.