South Korea allocated record aid to Ukraine

South Korea has announced financial assistance to Ukraine next year for 520 billion won ($393 million), which is eight times more than this year.

This is reported by Reuters.

According to South Koreaʼs 2024 budget, the aid package includes $100 million for reconstruction, more than $200 million for humanitarian aid and another $100 million through international organizations. In July, President Yoon Seok-yeol announced that his country would provide "a large amount of military supplies" this year, without elaborating.

The move came after South Koreaʼs president met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July and agreed to provide the country with a package of security, humanitarian and reconstruction aid called the Ukrainian Peace and Solidarity Initiative.