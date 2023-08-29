South Korea allocated record aid to Ukraine

South Korea has announced financial assistance to Ukraine next year for 520 billion won ($393 million), which is eight times more than this year.
This is reported by Reuters.
According to South Koreaʼs 2024 budget, the aid package includes $100 million for reconstruction, more than $200 million for humanitarian aid and another $100 million through international organizations. In July, President Yoon Seok-yeol announced that his country would provide "a large amount of military supplies" this year, without elaborating.
The move came after South Koreaʼs president met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July and agreed to provide the country with a package of security, humanitarian and reconstruction aid called the Ukrainian Peace and Solidarity Initiative.
- South Korea does not provide military aid to Ukraine. However, in May, The Wall Street Journal wrote that South Korea is transferring hundreds of thousands of artillery shells to the United States, which are sending them to Ukraine.
- In March, South Korea agreed with the United States on the loan of 500 000 155 mm artillery shells. According to anonymous government sources, South Korea decided not to sell the ammunition, but to lend it, in order to minimize the possibility of using these shells in the war in Ukraine. South Koreaʼs defense ministry said the allies were looking for ways to support Ukraine to help protect its freedom, but declined to provide details.