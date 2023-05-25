WSJ: South Korea transfers hundreds of thousands of ammunition to Ukraine

South Korea transfers hundreds of thousands of artillery shells to the USA, which they send to Ukraine. This helps Washington postpone the decision to supply the Ukrainian military with cluster munitions, which are banned in many countries around the world.

The Wall Street Journal writes about it.

The parties did not disclose the details of the confidential agreement between the US and South Korea, but the US Department of Defense admitted that it was in talks with Seoul about the purchase of ammunition.

South Korea, after a long period of resistance, changed its position thanks to a joint declaration with the United States on security issues. During a visit to Washington, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said the international community must stand up to Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine and hinted that his government was considering a transfer of artillery shells.

It took the United States several months to persuade Seoul to provide the Ukrainian Defense Forces with lethal weapons as the Pentagonʼs stockpile dwindles. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the Pentagon has provided Ukraine with more than two million 155 mm ammunition. They used their warehouses in Germany, Israel, Kuwait and South Korea.

Last November, South Korea announced that it would provide lethal aid to Ukraine, but after this information was made public, it decided to "back off", fearing to deviate from its political line.

As for the cluster munitions, the shipment of which is being delayed by Washington, Ukraine indicated them in the request for military assistance. The US military and defense officials have backed it, while the White House and State Department have resisted because of international condemnation of the use of such shells.