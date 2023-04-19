The President of South Korea named the conditions under which his country would agree to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons

The President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol informed that his country may start providing military aid to Ukraine. For this to happen, for example, a large-scale attack on civilians must occur.

Reuters writes about it.

Currently, South Korea is focused on humanitarian and economic aid.

"If a situation arises that the international community cannot accept, such as a large-scale attack on civilians, a massacre or a serious violation of the laws of war, it will be difficult for us to insist on humanitarian or financial support alone," he noted.

According to him, there can be no restrictions on supporting the defense and rehabilitation of a country that has been illegally invaded in accordance with international and domestic law.