The President of South Korea named the conditions under which his country would agree to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons

The President of South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol informed that his country may start providing military aid to Ukraine. For this to happen, for example, a large-scale attack on civilians must occur.
Reuters writes about it.
Currently, South Korea is focused on humanitarian and economic aid.
"If a situation arises that the international community cannot accept, such as a large-scale attack on civilians, a massacre or a serious violation of the laws of war, it will be difficult for us to insist on humanitarian or financial support alone," he noted.
According to him, there can be no restrictions on supporting the defense and rehabilitation of a country that has been illegally invaded in accordance with international and domestic law.
- In March, South Korea agreed with the United States on the loan of 500 000 155 mm artillery shells. According to anonymous government sources, South Korea decided not to sell the ammunition, but to lend it, in order to minimize the possibility of using these shells in the war in Ukraine. South Koreaʼs defense ministry stated the allies were looking for ways to support Ukraine to help protect its freedom, but declined to provide details. According to South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, the governmentʼs position against providing lethal aid to Ukraine remains unchanged.