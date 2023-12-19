”Iʼm not some rag.” Zelensky spoke about the relations between Ukraine and Poland

First, the president thanked the Polish people and colleague Andrzej Duda for their help when Zelensky was asked if he was considering a compromise on blocking the Polish border for trucks to enter.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about relations between Ukraine and Poland against the background of the blockade of the border by Polish carriers.

"You helped us as much as you could, and we stood for your independence. And we stand as best we can. I had a strong relationship with your Cabinet... Then there was the blockade of our borders... It was survival. We did not have the Black Sea Corridor for the export of grain. There were problems with Slovakia and Hungary, as well as with our closest friends, Poland. What can be a compromise? We are ready. Is the compromise not for all of us to survive? Donʼt take all the grain away?" Zelensky added.

At the same time, he noted that when Ukrainians felt the conflict between Ukrainian and Polish leaders, they came to the defense of Poland.

According to him, Ukraine lost hundreds of millions of dollars, part of the harvest, and this happened every day.

"And we began to lose political relations. I emphasize once again that I am grateful to the Polish people, but please understand me: I am not some rag. I protect the interests of my country in time of war. I just said "let me take it out" and they didnʼt give it to us. This is wrong," the president summed up.

What is happening on the western border of Ukraine?

On November 6, Polish carriers began a strike at the border with Ukraine, blocking three checkpoints for the passage of trucks: "Korchova — Krakowiec", "Grebenne — Rava-Ruska" and "Dorogusk — Yagodin".

The picketers are demanding a ban on the registration of transport companies with foreign capital in Poland, which are pushing Polish entrepreneurs out of the market. The Poles reject the joint proposals of the European Commission, Ukraine and Poland and demand a return to the permit system. The Ukrainian side stated that this demand cannot be fulfilled, and the Directorate of the European Commission emphasized that such an issue cannot be the subject of the meeting.

On December 18, Polish transporters once again blocked the passage of trucks through the checkpoint "Yagodin — Dorogusk". It has been unlocked since December 11.