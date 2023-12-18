Polish carriers again blocked the checkpoint “Yagodin — Dorogusk”

Today, December 18, Polish carriers again blocked the passage of trucks through the checkpoint "Yagodin — Dorogusk".
This was reported by the State Border Service.
The checkpoint was blocked after 15:00 Kyiv time. The organizers of the protest plan to let only one truck through per hour. At the same time, they will allow vehicles with cargo of a safe, humanitarian nature and those transporting animals, perishable products, etc.
Also, the protesters do not plan to obstruct the movement of buses.
The checkpoint may be blocked until March 8, 2024. Farmers also joined the carriers. One of the organizers of the protests, the leader of the Lublin branch of the "Confederation" party Rafal Mekler claims that their main demands are the cessation of sugar imports from Ukraine, the payment of subsidies and compensation for corn producers.
What is happening on the western border of Ukraine?
On November 6, Polish carriers began a strike at the border with Ukraine, blocking three checkpoints for the passage of trucks: "Korchova — Krakowiec", "Grebenne — Rava-Ruska" and "Dorogusk — Yagodin".
The picketers are demanding a ban on the registration of transport companies with foreign capital in Poland, which are pushing Polish entrepreneurs out of the market. The Poles reject the joint proposals of the European Commission, Ukraine and Poland and demand a return to the permit system. The Ukrainian side stated that this demand cannot be fulfilled, and the Directorate of the European Commission emphasized that such an issue cannot be the subject of the meeting.