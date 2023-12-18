Polish carriers again blocked the checkpoint “Yagodin — Dorogusk”

Today, December 18, Polish carriers again blocked the passage of trucks through the checkpoint "Yagodin — Dorogusk".

This was reported by the State Border Service.

The checkpoint was blocked after 15:00 Kyiv time. The organizers of the protest plan to let only one truck through per hour. At the same time, they will allow vehicles with cargo of a safe, humanitarian nature and those transporting animals, perishable products, etc.

Also, the protesters do not plan to obstruct the movement of buses.

The checkpoint may be blocked until March 8, 2024. Farmers also joined the carriers. One of the organizers of the protests, the leader of the Lublin branch of the "Confederation" party Rafal Mekler claims that their main demands are the cessation of sugar imports from Ukraine, the payment of subsidies and compensation for corn producers.