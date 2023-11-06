On the border with Ukraine, Polish carriers started a protest. Traffic is difficult for trucks

Polish carriers staged a strike at the border with Ukraine, which made it difficult for trucks to move.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine on November 6.

After 13:00, the traffic of trucks in the direction of the checkpoints "Yagodin — Dorogusk", "Krakivets — Korchova" and "Rava-Ruska — Grebenne" began to be gradually blocked. Traffic both entering and exiting Poland has become more difficult.

Owners of Polish transport companies together block access to the Polish-Ukrainian border crossing in Dorogusk, Poland, on November 6, 2023. Getty Images / «Babel'»

The organizers of the protest plan to allow one truck per hour to pass, as well as trucks with cargo of a safety, humanitarian nature, those transporting animals, perishable products, etc.

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Poland Vasyl Zvarych said that the blocking of the roads to the border crossings by Polish carriers is "a painful blow to the back of Ukraine, which is suffering from Russian aggression, and the corridors of solidarity between Ukraine and the EU are under threat."

What is happening on the border with Poland?

On Monday, November 6, after 12:00 p.m., several dozen Polish carriers began blocking three Polish-Ukrainian border crossings in the Polish villages of Grebenne, Dorogusk, and Korchova. The picketers are demanding a ban on the registration of transport companies with foreign capital in Poland, as a result of which Polish entrepreneurs are being pushed out of the market. They also demand restoration of entry permits to the European Union for Ukrainian carriers and improvement of service at the border.

The organizers said that they will protest until January 3. Private cars and buses promise to pass without obstruction.