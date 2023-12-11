On the border of Ukraine and Poland, the checkpoint “Yagodin — Dorogusk” was unblocked

On the border of Poland and Ukraine, the blockade of the movement of trucks through the checkpoint "Yagodin — Dorogusk" was lifted.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Since 14:00, the stable movement of trucks has been restored at the checkpoint. 15 vehicles have passed in the direction of Ukraine — now they are at the checkpoint. Also, 25 trucks are being registered — they will be heading towards Poland.

The checkpoint was blocked for more than a month. Earlier, Polish carriers announced that they would continue the blockade of the Yagodin-Dorogusk crossing point on the Ukrainian-Polish border until February 1, 2024.