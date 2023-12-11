On the border of Ukraine and Poland, the checkpoint “Yagodin — Dorogusk” was unblocked

On the border of Poland and Ukraine, the blockade of the movement of trucks through the checkpoint "Yagodin — Dorogusk" was lifted.
This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.
Since 14:00, the stable movement of trucks has been restored at the checkpoint. 15 vehicles have passed in the direction of Ukraine — now they are at the checkpoint. Also, 25 trucks are being registered — they will be heading towards Poland.
The checkpoint was blocked for more than a month. Earlier, Polish carriers announced that they would continue the blockade of the Yagodin-Dorogusk crossing point on the Ukrainian-Polish border until February 1, 2024.
What is happening on the western border of Ukraine?
On November 6, Polish carriers began a strike at the border with Ukraine, blocking three checkpoints for the passage of trucks: "Korchova — Krakowiec", "Grebenne — Rava-Ruska" and "Dorogusk — Yagodin". The picketers are demanding a ban on the registration of transport companies with foreign capital in Poland, which are pushing Polish entrepreneurs out of the market. The Poles reject the joint proposals of the European Commission, Ukraine and Poland and demand a return to the permit system. The Ukrainian side stated that this demand cannot be fulfilled, and the Directorate of the European Commission emphasized that such an issue cannot be the subject of this meeting. On November 16 , Slovak carriers joined Polish colleagues. The warning campaign lasted an hour.
According to the assessment of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine, the losses suffered by the Ukrainian economy due to the Polish protesters have already exceeded €400 million. Two Ukrainian drivers died during the protest at the border.