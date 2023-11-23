Another Ukrainian driver died on the border with Poland

Another Ukrainian driver died in Poland at a parking lot near the "Korchova-Krakowiec" checkpoint, where the strike of Polish transporters continues.

The vice-president of the Association of International Motor Carriers Volodymyr Balin stated this on the air of "Suspilne".

According to his information, the driver, whose name has not been given, died tonight in "Korchova", in the parking lot. The deceasedʼs car has Kharkiv license plates.

"I understand that, most likely, the reason is physiology, but one way or another, the stress they get because of this strike, because they are forced to live in cabins and it is not clear when they will be able to get to Ukraine, adds to the negativity and causes certain situations. Medics and law enforcement agencies will deal with it, but there is a fact," noted Balin.

Earlier, on November 11, a 54-year-old Ukrainian driver, who was planning to cross the border, died in his truck in front of the "Dorogusk-Yagodin" checkpoint. It happened in the parking lot of the city of Chelm, not far from the checkpoint.

What is happening on the border with Poland?

On November 6, Polish carriers staged a strike at the border with Ukraine, blocking three checkpoints for the passage of trucks: "Korchova — Krakowiec", "Grebenne — Rava-Ruska" and "Dorogusk — Yagodin". The picketers are demanding a ban on the registration of transport companies with foreign capital in Poland, which are pushing Polish entrepreneurs out of the market.

After negotiations, Polish carriers refused to stop blocking the border with Ukraine and rejected the joint proposals of the European Commission, Ukraine and Poland. A key demand of the protesters is to return to the permit system. The Ukrainian side stated that this demand cannot be fulfilled, and the Directorate of the European Commission emphasized that such an issue cannot be the subject of this meeting. According to the latest data from the State Border Service, due to the Polish strike, 2 900 trucks, including humanitarian aid, are waiting in queues to enter Ukraine.