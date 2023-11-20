Due to the Polish strike, 2 900 trucks, including humanitarian aid, are waiting in queues to enter Ukraine

There are about 2 900 cargo vehicles on the Ukrainian-Polish border — a queue has formed at three checkpoints: "Yagodin — Dorogusk", "Krakivets — Korchova" and "Rava-Ruska — Grebene".

The spokesman of the State Border Service (SBS) Andrii Demchenko informed about this on the air of the telethon.

The largest queue formed in front of "Krakivets" — 1 200 vans; in front of "Yagodin" — 1 100; and in front of "Rava-Ruska" — about 600. These data may be incomplete, as other trucks may be located further from the border, the spokesman notes.

The SBS reported that due to the blocking of the specified routes by Polish carriers, an increase in queues was recorded at other checkpoints as well — in particular, in front of Shegyniv, where about 1 300 trucks are. A total of 300 more vehicles in front of "Ugryniv", "Ustylug" and "Smilnytsia".

At the same time, the strike participants allow several trucks per hour both to and from Poland.

The spokesman also noted that before the strikes, about 1 200-1 300 trucks crossed the border daily in both directions at the Yagodyn checkpoint, and 600 trucks each at Krakivka and Ravi-Ruska.

The Deputy Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Serhiy Derkach said that the Poles, among other things, are blocking the passage of trucks with humanitarian aid for Ukrainians.

"We recorded numerous facts when fuel tankers and humanitarian trucks are standing in queues. We are passing on information about these cases to Polish colleagues from the ministry. We are waiting for an answer, how it is consistent with the statements about the unimpeded crossing of such cargoes," noted Derkach.