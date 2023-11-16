Polish carriers refused to unblock the border with Ukraine — key conditions cannot be met

Polish carriers refused to stop blocking the border with Ukraine and rejected the joint proposals of the European Commission, Ukraine and Poland.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

The meeting took place at the Dorogusk checkpoint. The parties worked out joint solutions, but the Polish protesters rejected them.

A key demand of the protesters is a return to the permit system. The Ukrainian side stated that this demand cannot be fulfilled, and the Directorate of the European Commission emphasized that such an issue cannot be the subject of this meeting.

The parties continue to search for solutions to get out of the situation. The agreement on the liberalization of freight transport between Ukraine and the EU will be valid at least until June 30, 2024.

What is happening on the border with Poland?

On Monday, November 6, after 12:00 p.m., several dozen Polish carriers began blocking three Polish-Ukrainian border crossings in the Polish villages of Grebenne, Dorogusk, and Korchova. The picketers are demanding a ban on the registration of transport companies with foreign capital in Poland, which are pushing Polish entrepreneurs out of the market. They also demand to renew entry permits to the European Union for Ukrainian carriers and to improve service at the border.

The organizers said that they will protest until January 3. Private cars and buses promise to pass without obstruction.