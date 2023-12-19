Judge Tandyr asks to send him to the army instead of the detention center. He knocked down a National Guardsman at a checkpoint

Oleksiy Tandyr, the head of the Makariv district court of the Kyiv region, is asking for a change in the preventive measure — to send him to the army instead of the pre-trial detention center.

He stated this at the meeting of the Sviatoshyn Court of Kyiv, the correspondent of "Babel" reports.

The judge submitted a petition to the prosecutorʼs office to change his preventive measure — to send him to the army instead of detention in a pretrial detention center. This possibility is provided for by Article 616 of the Criminal Procedure Code (it appeared after a full-scale invasion).

Tandyr also noted that he is a reserve officer, and he plans to do his military service in a combat unit, "and not to translate papers."

"I will not benefit the state by sitting in the pre-trial detention center," Tandyr said.

The prosecutor explained that he had not yet seen Tandyrʼs application, so he had not checked his suitability for military service and other details.