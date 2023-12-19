Judge Tandyr asks to send him to the army instead of the detention center. He knocked down a National Guardsman at a checkpoint

Oleksiy Tandyr, the head of the Makariv district court of the Kyiv region, is asking for a change in the preventive measure — to send him to the army instead of the pre-trial detention center.
He stated this at the meeting of the Sviatoshyn Court of Kyiv, the correspondent of "Babel" reports.
The judge submitted a petition to the prosecutorʼs office to change his preventive measure — to send him to the army instead of detention in a pretrial detention center. This possibility is provided for by Article 616 of the Criminal Procedure Code (it appeared after a full-scale invasion).
Tandyr also noted that he is a reserve officer, and he plans to do his military service in a combat unit, "and not to translate papers."
"I will not benefit the state by sitting in the pre-trial detention center," Tandyr said.
The prosecutor explained that he had not yet seen Tandyrʼs application, so he had not checked his suitability for military service and other details.
- On May 26, Oleksiy Tandyr, head of the Makariv district court of the Kyiv region, in a Lexus ES350 , hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at the checkpoint (Beresteysky prospect — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway), three minutes before the curfew began. Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly.
- The examination established that Oleksiy Tandyr submitted water and saliva for analysis instead of urine — this is how he tried to falsify the examination so that it would not prove the state of intoxication at the time of the accident.
- On December 15, "Babel" learned that Oleksii Tandyr had transferred the property to his wife and divorced her. In fact, he got rid of the property, the arrest of which was requested by the family of the fallen National Guardsman.
- After the accident, Tandyr is in the pre-trial detention center. The last time his detention was extended until December 25, 2023. The trial against him began in the Sviatoshyn court of Kyiv. Tandyr faces up to 10 years in prison.