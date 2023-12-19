Judge Oleksiy Tandyr denies that he was paid a salary while he is in the pre-trial detention center

Judge Oleksiy Tandyr denies that he was paid a salary while he is in pre-trial detention.

The correspondent of Babel reports, that Tandyr stated this at the meeting of the Sviatoshyn Court of Kyiv.

According to the judge, his salary was not transferred to his bank card for half a year.

"At the end of November — at the beginning of December, I was paid my salary for the first time for seven months. This is a purely accrued salary. There are taxes. About 20 percent and so on. Even the amounts indicated in the press are not what they are. For some reason, no one asks what my children eat when I am in the pre-trial detention center," Tandyr noted.

Babel was informed on December 13 by the administration of the State Judicial Administration in the Kyiv region that since the accident at the checkpoint in Kyiv, judges have been receiving salary in the Makarivsky district court of the Kyiv region. It is 63 thousand hryvnias. Allowances for years of service and for a scientific degree were removed from Tandyr. Also, he is not paid an allowance for administrative work — after his arrest, Tandyr resigned as the head of the court.

Tandyrʼs salary with allowances was approximately 100 000 hryvnias. From March to May 2023, Tandyr received a total of 305 867 hryvnias.