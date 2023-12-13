The salary is 63 thousand hryvnias. Judge Oleksiy Tandyr receives a salary while spending half a year in a pre-trial detention center

Judge Oleksiy Tandyr receives a salary in the Makarivsky District Court of the Kyiv region, while spending half a year in a pre-trial detention center.

Babel was informed about this in the Territorial Department of the State Judicial Administration in the Kyiv region.

In the response to the request, it is said that since the accident at the checkpoint in Kyiv, judges have been receiving official salary. It is 63 thousand hryvnias. Allowances for years of service and for a scientific degree were removed from Tandyr. They stopped being paid from June 2, 2023. Also, he is not paid an allowance for administrative work — after his arrest, Tandyr resigned as the head of the court.

Tandyrʼs salary with allowances was approximately 100 000 hryvnias. In the managementʼs response, it is said that from March to May 2023, Tandyr received a reward in the total amount of 305 867 hryvnias.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode «Babel'»