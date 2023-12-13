The salary is 63 thousand hryvnias. Judge Oleksiy Tandyr receives a salary while spending half a year in a pre-trial detention center

Judge Oleksiy Tandyr receives a salary in the Makarivsky District Court of the Kyiv region, while spending half a year in a pre-trial detention center.
Babel was informed about this in the Territorial Department of the State Judicial Administration in the Kyiv region.
In the response to the request, it is said that since the accident at the checkpoint in Kyiv, judges have been receiving official salary. It is 63 thousand hryvnias. Allowances for years of service and for a scientific degree were removed from Tandyr. They stopped being paid from June 2, 2023. Also, he is not paid an allowance for administrative work — after his arrest, Tandyr resigned as the head of the court.
Tandyrʼs salary with allowances was approximately 100 000 hryvnias. In the managementʼs response, it is said that from March to May 2023, Tandyr received a reward in the total amount of 305 867 hryvnias.
- On May 26, the head of the Makarivsky district court of the Kyiv region Oleksiy Tandyr hit 22-year-old National Guardsman Vadym Bondarenko, who was on duty at the checkpoint (Beresteysky prospect — the entrance to Kyiv from the Zhytomyr highway), in a Lexus ES350 three minutes before the start of the curfew. Vadym was thrown 30 meters from the impact. He hit the windshield with his head and died instantly.
- The examination established that Oleksiy Tandyr submitted water and saliva for analysis instead of urine — this is how he tried to falsify the examination so that it would not prove the state of intoxication at the time of the accident.
- After the accident, Tandyr is in the pre-trial detention center. The last time his detention was extended until December 25, 2023. The trial against him began in the Sviatoshynsky court of Kyiv. Tandyr faces up to 10 years in prison.