Finland will investigate Russian neo-Nazi Petrovskyiʼs involvement in war crimes in Ukraine

The deputy chief prosecutor of Finland has decided to start a preliminary investigation into the war crimes of the co-founder of the sabotage-assault intelligence group "Rusich", neo-Nazi Jan Petrovskyi.

This is reported by the Finnish publication Yle.

The preliminary investigation will be conducted in Finland, as the court refused to extradite Petrovskyi to Ukraine. Finland can investigate crimes committed in Ukraine, as it is a so-called international crime.

According to the Criminal Code, an international crime is a crime whose punishment is based on an international agreement that is binding on Finland. In this case, regardless of the place where the crime was committed, Finnish law applies to it.

The preliminary investigation will be conducted by the Central Division of the Finnish Criminal Police.