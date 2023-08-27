A Russian from the Nazi group “Rusich” entered Finland under a new name and thanks to his wifeʼs studies

The other day in Finland, the police detained one of the leaders of the Nazi group "Rusich", Yan Petrovskyi. It turned out that he got to the country with the help of a new name — Voyislav Torden — and thanks to his wifeʼs education.
The Finnish publication Helsingin Sanomat writes about this with reference to the militantʼs lawyer.
The man received a residence permit in Finland for one year in the name of Vojislav Torden, while in the EU sanctions list, he is listed under the name of Jan Petrovskyi.
In the summer, his wife entered the Finnish University of Applied Sciences. And already on July 19, the militant, along with his wife and three children, moved from St. Petersburg to Finland. The police detained the man on July 20 at the airport.
- Petrovsky is accused of participating in terrorist crimes, which he committed in the ranks of "Rusich" in 2014-2015 in the Donetsk region and Luhansk region.
- Earlier, it became known that Ukraine requested his extradition. The suspectʼs case was to be heard by the Ita-Uusimaa District Court on August 25. Whether it will be possible to extradite the husband at the request of Ukraine will be decided later.
- "Rusich" is a Russian neo-Nazi paramilitary group that participates in hostilities together with the Russian military in Ukraine. Yan Petrovskyi became the commander of "Rusich" after his predecessor, the neo-Nazi Oleksiy Milchakov, was wounded.
- In 2022, Petrovsky and Milchakov were added to the US sanctions list.