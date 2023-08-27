A Russian from the Nazi group “Rusich” entered Finland under a new name and thanks to his wifeʼs studies

The other day in Finland, the police detained one of the leaders of the Nazi group "Rusich", Yan Petrovskyi. It turned out that he got to the country with the help of a new name — Voyislav Torden — and thanks to his wifeʼs education.

The Finnish publication Helsingin Sanomat writes about this with reference to the militantʼs lawyer.

The man received a residence permit in Finland for one year in the name of Vojislav Torden, while in the EU sanctions list, he is listed under the name of Jan Petrovskyi.

In the summer, his wife entered the Finnish University of Applied Sciences. And already on July 19, the militant, along with his wife and three children, moved from St. Petersburg to Finland. The police detained the man on July 20 at the airport.