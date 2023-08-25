A Russian suspected of terrorist crimes in Donbas was detained in Finland. Ukraine requested his extradition

The police of Finland detained a Russian who is suspected of committing terrorist crimes in eastern Ukraine.

This is reported by the local publication Ilta-Sanomat.

The 36-year-old man is suspected of participating in a terrorist group in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions from June 2014 to August 2015. Ukraine requested his extradition.

The Ita-Uusimaa District Court will consider the suspectʼs case on August 25. Whether it will be possible to extradite the husband at the request of Ukraine will be decided later.

According to Ilta-Sanomat, the detainee is prohibited from entering Finland.