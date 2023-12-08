The Finnish court released the leader of the Nazi group “Rusych”. Ukraine refused to extradite him

The Supreme Court of Finland ordered the release of neo-Nazi Jan Petrovskyi, the co-founder of the sabotage and assault reconnaissance group (SARG) “Rusych”. Ukraine refused to extradite Petrovskyi.

The Finnish newspaper “Helsingin Sanomat" writes about it.

The court, making its decision, referred to Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights. The conditions of detention in Ukrainian prisons violate it, the court believes, and Petrovskyi may be threatened with torture. The article states that "no one shall be subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment."