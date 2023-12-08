The Finnish court released the leader of the Nazi group “Rusych”. Ukraine refused to extradite him

The Supreme Court of Finland ordered the release of neo-Nazi Jan Petrovskyi, the co-founder of the sabotage and assault reconnaissance group (SARG) “Rusych”. Ukraine refused to extradite Petrovskyi.
The Finnish newspaper “Helsingin Sanomat" writes about it.
The court, making its decision, referred to Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights. The conditions of detention in Ukrainian prisons violate it, the court believes, and Petrovskyi may be threatened with torture. The article states that "no one shall be subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment."
- In Ukraine, Jan Petrovskyi is accused of participating in terrorist crimes in the ranks of "Rusych" in 2014-2015 in Donetsk region and Luhansk region. Petrovskyi, together with the neo-Nazi Oleksiy Milchakov, is a co-founder of the SARG “Rusych” and was the groupʼs commander when Milchakov was wounded. Petrovskyi in Ukraine faces 8 to 15 years in prison.
- In Finland, at Ukraineʼs request for extradition, Petrovskyi was detained in August 2023. It happened at the Helsinki airport when he was about to fly to Nice. Later it became known that he entered Finland under the name of Voyislav Torden. Thanks to his wifeʼs education in this country, he obtained a residence permit. At the same time, Petrovskyi is under EU and US sanctions, but they are imposed on his real name.