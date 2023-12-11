Yle: The leader of the Nazi group “Rusych” will remain in custody in Finland

The District Court of Helsinki decided to keep the co-founder of the subversive-assault intelligence group "Rusych", neo-Nazi Yan Petrovsky, in custody.

Yle writes about it.

The trial was held behind closed doors and the identity of the detainee was not disclosed, but, according to Yle, the case concerned Petrovskyi.

The Supreme Court of Finland, which considered the extradition case of Petrovskyi, decided to release him on December 8. Ukraine was refused extradition. In making its decision, the court referred to Article 3 of the European Convention on Human Rights. The Supreme Court believes that Petrovsky may be at risk of torture in Ukrainian prisons. The article states that "no one shall be subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment." However, after his release, Petrovsky was taken into custody again to find out the conditions of his stay in the country.

Since the Border Guard considered it necessary to continue the detention, it had to refer the case to the Helsinki District Court.