The wreckage of a drone was found in Romania after the night attack by the Russians on the port infrastructure of Odesa

The Ministry of Defense of Romania reported that a downed Russian Shahed drone, which tried to attack the port infrastructure on the Danube on the night of December 14, fell on the territory of the country.

The drone left a 1.5-meter-deep ravine near the village of Grindu, which is located approximately 8 km from the Ukrainian port of Reni. During the attack, F-16 and Eurofighter fighters had to be lifted into Romanian airspace. An investigation has been launched into the incident.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that Romania strongly condemns Russiaʼs attacks on Ukrainian civil infrastructure.