The wreckage of a drone was found in Romania after the night attack by the Russians on the port infrastructure of Odesa

The Ministry of Defense of Romania reported that a downed Russian Shahed drone, which tried to attack the port infrastructure on the Danube on the night of December 14, fell on the territory of the country.
The drone left a 1.5-meter-deep ravine near the village of Grindu, which is located approximately 8 km from the Ukrainian port of Reni. During the attack, F-16 and Eurofighter fighters had to be lifted into Romanian airspace. An investigation has been launched into the incident.
The Ministry of Defense emphasized that Romania strongly condemns Russiaʼs attacks on Ukrainian civil infrastructure.
- On the night of December 14, the Russians attacked Odesa region with Shahed drones. Air defense shot down 41 out of 42 drones. As a result of the attack, a car and an outbuilding caught fire. 11 houses were also damaged. 11 people were injured, including three children.
- Romania is not the first to feel the consequences of the Russian invasion. Debris of Russian drones was found in Romania on the border with Odesa region in September 2023 and in October. Romania summoned the head of the Russian diplomatic mission and built shelters for civilians in the border area near Reni and Izmail.
- In September, a Romanian general said that air defense would shoot down Russian drones if necessary, but this has not yet happened.