Air defense forces shot down 41 out of 42 Shahed drones

On the night of December 14, air defense forces shot down 41 of 42 Russian Shahed drones. The vast majority were destroyed over the Odesa region.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The occupiers launched drones in waves from three directions: Balaklava, Chauda (Crimea) and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation).

In Odesa, a car and a farm building caught fire due to Russian shelling. 11 houses were also damaged. The attack injured 11 people, including three children. All three children and two adults were hospitalized.

In addition to drones, the Russians launched six S300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the temporarily occupied Kherson region in the direction of the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.