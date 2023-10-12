In Romania, the fragments of a drone was found again after the night attack of the Russians on the Odesa region

The fragments of a drone was found again in Romania. The drone fell three kilometers from the city of Plauru (opposite Izmail), the Ministry of Defense of the country reports.
Presumably, the drone fell and exploded — at the place where the funnel fell.
"We strongly condemn Russiaʼs attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian ports on the Danube. [...] These are unfounded attacks that contradict the norms of international humanitarian law," the Romanian agency noted in a statement.
- On the night of October 12, Russia launched 33 Shahed kamikaze drones over Ukraine, 28 of which were shot down by air defense. Most were shot down over Odesa region (10 UAV), but some hit the port infrastructure of the Danube. There, warehouse buildings and private houses were damaged. One person was injured.
- Romania is not the first to feel the consequences of the Russian invasion. Fragments of Russian drones was found in Romania on the border with Odesa region on September 4, 9 and 13. Romania summoned the head of the Russian diplomatic mission and built shelters for civilians in the border area near Reni and Izmail, and on September 15, the Romanian general said that air defense would shoot down Russian drones if necessary.
- On September 29, "Reuters" wrote with reference to sources that Romania is moving air defense closer to the border with Ukraine near the Danube, increasing the number of patrols and observation posts.