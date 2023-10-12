In Romania, the fragments of a drone was found again after the night attack of the Russians on the Odesa region

The fragments of a drone was found again in Romania. The drone fell three kilometers from the city of Plauru (opposite Izmail), the Ministry of Defense of the country reports.

Presumably, the drone fell and exploded — at the place where the funnel fell.

"We strongly condemn Russiaʼs attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian ports on the Danube. [...] These are unfounded attacks that contradict the norms of international humanitarian law," the Romanian agency noted in a statement.