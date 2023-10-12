The Air Defense Forces shot down 28 Shahed drones during the night. There are hits in Odesa

On the night of October 12, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with Shahed attack drones from the Belgorod region (Russian Federation) and Cape Chauda (Crimea).

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine writes about this.

In total, the Russians launched 33 drones that flew in different directions. Air defense operated in at least six regions and shot down 28 drones.

The attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

The Defense Forces of southern Ukraine write that 10 UAVs were shot down over Odesa region, and four over Mykolaiv region. The occupiers attacked the port infrastructure of the Danube.

In the south of the Odesa region, there was a hit: warehouse buildings in the port area, private houses were damaged, and a fire broke out. One person was injured.