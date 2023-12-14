The MP Shufrych was kept in custody for another two months

The Pechersk Court of the city of Kyiv extended the term of detention of the MP Nestor Shufrych, who is suspected of treason. He will spend two more months in the pre-trial detention center — until February 9, 2024.

Shufrychʼs lawyer Oleksandr Tananakin told “Suspilne” about this.

Shufrychʼs lawyers have once again announced that they plan to file an appeal.

Shufrychʼs case

On September 15, Nestor Shufrych was suspected of treason. According to the investigation, he "closely cooperated" and carried out the tasks of the former secretary of the NSDC Volodymyr Syvkovych, an FSB agent who coordinated the Russian agency in Ukraine. One of Shufrychʼs main tasks, according to the investigation, was subversive activity in the information sphere — he constantly spread the Kremlinʼs narratives that the Ukrainian state is an "artificial entity", that Ukraine and Russia have "one history" and that Ukrainians and Russians are " one nation". Thus, SBU claims, Shufrych tried to develop pro-Russian sentiment in Ukrainian society.

On September 15, the court sent Shufrych to custody without bail. At his home in the village of Kozyn in the Kyiv region, a number of medals, a collection of coats and a dozen Soviet awards were found. Babelʼs sources in SBU also reported that during searches they found a document with the scheme of autonomy for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. It envisages the renaming of these regions into "regions", broad autonomy, holding elections, and the formation of separate "governments" and "parliament". Under the document, dated July 2014, are the signatures of Viktor Medvedchuk and Shufrych.

On September 20, the Rada removed Nestor Shufrych from the post of chairman of the Committee on Freedom of Speech. On December 9, the Rada Committee on Freedom of Speech was headed by Yaroslav Yurchyshyn instead of Nestor Shufrych — 247 MPs voted for Yurchyshynʼs appointment.