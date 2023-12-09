The Radaʼs Committee on Freedom of Speech was headed by Yaroslav Yurchyshyn instead of Nestor Shufrych

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Yaroslav Yurchyshyn from the "Golos" faction as the head of the Committee on Freedom of Speech instead of Nestor Shufrych, who is suspected of treason.

Peopleʼs deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

247 deputies voted for Yurchyshynʼs appointment.

This year, Yaroslav Yurchyshyn also headed the temporary investigative commission on developing the basic principles of state policy regarding interaction with the national movements of small and indigenous peoples of Russia.

He was elected to the Parliament of the IX convocation from the "Voice" party in 2019. Previously, he was the executive director of Transparency International Ukraine, a member of the Council of Public Control at NABU and competitive commissions for the election of prosecutors of the SAP and the head of ARMA.