The MP Shufrych was kept in custody for another two months

The Pechersky Court of the city of Kyiv granted the request of the prosecutorʼs office to extend the term of detention of the MP Nestor Shufrych. He will spend two more months in the pretrial detention center — until December 15.

This is reported by "GRUNT".

The MPʼs lawyers said they plan to file an appeal.

Shufrychʼs case

On September 15, Nestor Shufrych was suspected of treason. According to the investigation, he "closely cooperated" and carried out the tasks of the former secretary of the NSDC Volodymyr Syvkovych, an FSB agent who coordinated the Russian agency in Ukraine. One of Shufrychʼs main tasks, according to the investigation, was subversive activity in the information sphere — he constantly spread the Kremlinʼs narratives that the Ukrainian state is an "artificial entity", that Ukraine and Russia have "one history" and that Ukrainians and Russians are " one nation". Thus, the SBU claims, Shufrych tried to develop pro-Russian sentiment in Ukrainian society.