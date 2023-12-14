Law enforcement officers searched the Spanish property of former Odesa military commissar Borysov. The property was seized

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) searched the Spanish property of the former military commissar of Odesa Yevhen Borysov. His Spanish property was seized.

This was reported by the press service of SBI.

The law enforcement officers established that former military officer Borysov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment, purchased two real estate objects in the city of Marbella, Malaga province, in Spain. In December 2022, he registered a house worth more than €4 million in his motherʼs name — it has a total area of 857 square meters and is located on a plot of land of 1 530 m².

Already in February 2023, together with his wife, he purchased an office space worth more than €500 000 with a total area of 223.9 m².

Based on the collected evidence, Spanish law enforcement officers seized Borisovʼs real estate. Previously, he was arrested for land plots with a total area of more than 2 hectares in the Odesa region, two houses in Odesa, a homestead in Odesa with an area of 78.5 hectares, two apartments and 1/3 of an apartment in Odesa, six luxury cars.