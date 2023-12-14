Law enforcement officers searched the Spanish property of former Odesa military commissar Borysov. The property was seized

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) searched the Spanish property of the former military commissar of Odesa Yevhen Borysov. His Spanish property was seized.
This was reported by the press service of SBI.
The law enforcement officers established that former military officer Borysov, who is suspected of illegal enrichment, purchased two real estate objects in the city of Marbella, Malaga province, in Spain. In December 2022, he registered a house worth more than €4 million in his motherʼs name — it has a total area of 857 square meters and is located on a plot of land of 1 530 m².
Already in February 2023, together with his wife, he purchased an office space worth more than €500 000 with a total area of 223.9 m².
Based on the collected evidence, Spanish law enforcement officers seized Borisovʼs real estate. Previously, he was arrested for land plots with a total area of more than 2 hectares in the Odesa region, two houses in Odesa, a homestead in Odesa with an area of 78.5 hectares, two apartments and 1/3 of an apartment in Odesa, six luxury cars.
- On June 22, the publication "Ukrainian Pravda" published an investigation that the family of the head of the territorial recruit center (TRC) of Odesa Yevhen Borysov bought real estate and cars worth millions of dollars in Spain during the full-scale war. For example, Borysovʼs mother has a villa for over $3 million and a 2022 Mercedes B class priced at $100 000 or more, his wife has an office space on the main street of Marbella, his mother-in-law has a 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser SUV. During the full-scale war, a third car appeared in Yevhen Borysovʼs family, so the total value of his fleet is approximately $500 000. The total value of Borysovʼs property is €4.5 million.
- On June 28, Yevhen Borysov was released, the prosecutorʼs office is investigating him on three counts — due to possible illegal enrichment, evasion of military service, and exceeding official powers.
- The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption concluded that Borysov had illegally enriched himself by 188 million hryvnias. On July 24, Borysov was detained in Kyiv. He tried to escape from the investigation: he changed his phone numbers, cars, location, they searched for him for two days. However, on July 25, Borysov was arrested.