Declarations of employees of military commissions and medical commissions will be opened — they will be public

Declarations of employees of military commissions and medical commissions will be public.

This was reported by the head of the Public Council at the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) Kateryna Butko on “Radio Svoboda” [“Radio Liberty”].

According to her, the position that such declarations should be open was fundamental for the head of the anti-corruption committee and other people, in particular because of incidents of bribery in the military committees and the military medical commisions (MMC).

At the same time, until the end of martial law, the declarations of people involved in the defense of the state and their family members will be closed. Not only military personnel can be involved in the defense of the state.

Also, NACP removed some declarations from the public part of the Register at the request of the declarants.

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption plans to provide 24-hour public access to the Register of Declarations no later than December 10.