Declarations of employees of military commissions and medical commissions will be opened — they will be public

Declarations of employees of military commissions and medical commissions will be public.
This was reported by the head of the Public Council at the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) Kateryna Butko on “Radio Svoboda” [“Radio Liberty”].
According to her, the position that such declarations should be open was fundamental for the head of the anti-corruption committee and other people, in particular because of incidents of bribery in the military committees and the military medical commisions (MMC).
At the same time, until the end of martial law, the declarations of people involved in the defense of the state and their family members will be closed. Not only military personnel can be involved in the defense of the state.
Also, NACP removed some declarations from the public part of the Register at the request of the declarants.
The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption plans to provide 24-hour public access to the Register of Declarations no later than December 10.
- In early September, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) rejected a key amendment to make declarations open immediately. That is, according to those rules, the register had to be closed for another year, because of which no one would be able to publicly see the fortunes of employees. The public called on President Volodymyr Zelensky to promise the draft law. Ukraineʼs partners, in particular the countries of the "Big Seven" and the European Union, also demanded the opening of electronic declaration. Public organizations also asked to veto the law, and the petition for this received a record 83 000 votes.
- On September 12, Zelensky promised a draft law and called on the Verkhovna Rada to vote for the amendment on the open registry. On September 20, the parliament did it. Then the president signed the law on the return and opening of electronic declarations.