An “unprecedented” scheme to evade mobilization was exposed in Kyiv

In Kyiv, an unprecedented large-scale scheme to evade mobilization was exposed and blocked. Employees of nine territorial recruit centers (TRC) mainly from Kyiv and the region, the head of the Military Police of the Makariv district of the Kyiv region, and accomplices from other regions were involved in it.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported this on November 1.

The organizer of the scheme is the former head of the Kyiv Regional Military Commissariat, who retired, but retained the necessary connections. Under his control, other participants in the scheme entered information about the removal of men from the register due to unfitness for service due to health. The participants of the scheme also gave advice to evaders where and how best to cross the border.

Most of the documents were drawn up through one of the district military commissars of the Kyiv region, but the scheme involved representatives of at least seven other Kyiv district military commissars and one in Transcarpathia.

SBI writes that at least 100 fraudsters could go abroad under this scheme, and it was possible to fully document 40 episodes of receiving money. The cost of services is from $6 000 to $10 000 (depending on the initial package of documents). Investigators say that the clients were both yesterdayʼs students and bankers with adult sons. Investigators are now determining the exact number of men who paid for these services.