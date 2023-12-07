NAPC will open public access to the Register of Declarations until December 10

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) plans to provide 24-hour public access to the Register of Declarations no later than December 10.
This is written by the press service of the NAPC.
The agency is currently working on removing declarations from the public part of the Unified State Register of Declarations. It does this at the request of the declarants.
If the initiator makes such a submission, then NAPC will remove not only declarations, but also notices of significant changes in property status from open access.
Full public access to this registry will be provided by the NAPC after the end or abolition of martial law in Ukraine.
- In early September, the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) rejected a key amendment to make declarations open immediately. That is, according to those rules, the register had to be closed for another year, because of which no one would be able to publicly see the fortunes of employees. The public called on President Volodymyr Zelensky to promise the draft law. Ukraineʼs partners, in particular the countries of the "Big Seven" and the European Union, also demanded the opening of electronic declaration. Public organizations also asked to veto the law, and the petition for this received a record 83 000 votes.
- On September 12, Zelensky promised a draft law and called on the Council to vote for the amendment on the open registry. On September 20, the parliament did it. Then the president signed the law on the return and opening of electronic declarations.