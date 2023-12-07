NAPC will open public access to the Register of Declarations until December 10

The National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC) plans to provide 24-hour public access to the Register of Declarations no later than December 10.

This is written by the press service of the NAPC.

The agency is currently working on removing declarations from the public part of the Unified State Register of Declarations. It does this at the request of the declarants.

If the initiator makes such a submission, then NAPC will remove not only declarations, but also notices of significant changes in property status from open access.

Full public access to this registry will be provided by the NAPC after the end or abolition of martial law in Ukraine.