Zelensky imposed a veto over the draft law on e-declaration

President of Ukraine Zelensky imposed a veto over the draft law on electronic declaration, which leaves the registers closed for another year.

He informed about this on September 12.

"The law passed by the Verkhovna Rada [the Ukrainian Parliament], which contained restrictions on electronic declaration, was bequeathed. Everyone understands the reason for this veto, the declarations must be opened immediately — not in a year, but the register must be opened now," Zelensky noted.

He added that it is necessary, "preferably [do it] quickly", to vote for the amendment on the open register.

The MP of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed that on the 20th of September they will vote for the necessary amendment.