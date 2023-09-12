Zelensky imposed a veto over the draft law on e-declaration

President of Ukraine Zelensky imposed a veto over the draft law on electronic declaration, which leaves the registers closed for another year.
He informed about this on September 12.
"The law passed by the Verkhovna Rada [the Ukrainian Parliament], which contained restrictions on electronic declaration, was bequeathed. Everyone understands the reason for this veto, the declarations must be opened immediately — not in a year, but the register must be opened now," Zelensky noted.
He added that it is necessary, "preferably [do it] quickly", to vote for the amendment on the open register.
The MP of the "Voice" faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed that on the 20th of September they will vote for the necessary amendment.
- On September 5, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada returned the electronic declaration of assets (draft law No. 9534) to officials and civil servants, but rejected a key amendment to make the declarations open immediately. That is, the register will be closed for another year — no one will publicly see the fortunes of employees. The public calls on President Volodymyr Zelensky to promise a draft law. The opening of e-declaration is demanded by Ukraineʼs partners, in particular the countries of the "Big Seven" and the European Union.
- Then Zelensky instructed Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna to hold consultations with partners regarding this draft law. Based on these consultations, he made decisions. Public organizations also asked to veto the law, and the petition for this gathered the necessary 25 000 votes in almost 3 hours.