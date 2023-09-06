A petition asking Zelensky to veto a law on e-declaration has gained the required number of signatures

A petition demanding a veto of draft law No. 9534, which returns electronic declaration, but leaves the register closed for a year, received the required number of votes — 25,000. Now it should be considered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

The author of the petition demands that the draft law be returned to the parliament so that the deputies make access to the registry open immediately. The petition gathered the required number of signatures in three hours.

"It [the draft law] was supposed to restore the declaration of officials. However, it did not fulfill the most important demand of the society — to open data on the wealth of officials — leaving the information on the wealth of the authorities closed for another year. And therefore, citizens and journalists were deprived of a tool for monitoring the actions of officials and the main safeguard against corruption during the war," the petition reads.