A petition asking Zelensky to veto a law on e-declaration has gained the required number of signatures

A petition demanding a veto of draft law No. 9534, which returns electronic declaration, but leaves the register closed for a year, received the required number of votes — 25,000. Now it should be considered by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
The author of the petition demands that the draft law be returned to the parliament so that the deputies make access to the registry open immediately. The petition gathered the required number of signatures in three hours.
"It [the draft law] was supposed to restore the declaration of officials. However, it did not fulfill the most important demand of the society — to open data on the wealth of officials — leaving the information on the wealth of the authorities closed for another year. And therefore, citizens and journalists were deprived of a tool for monitoring the actions of officials and the main safeguard against corruption during the war," the petition reads.
- On September 5, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada returned the electronic declaration of assets (draft law No. 9534) to officials and civil servants but rejected a key amendment to make the declarations open immediately. That is, the register will be closed for another year — no one will publicly see the fortunes of employees. The public calls on President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to veto a draft law. The opening of e-declaration is demanded by Ukraineʼs partners, in particular, the countries of the "G7" and the European Union.
- Zelenskyi said that he instructed the Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Olha Stefanishyna to conduct consultations on this draft law. Then he will receive an answer from Stefanishyna and decide whether to sign or veto the law.