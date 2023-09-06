Zelensky instructed to hold consultations on e-declaration. After them, he will decide what to do with the law

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Olha Stefanishyna to hold consultations on the draft law on e-declaration.
He stated this on September 6 at a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, as Ukrinform cites.
Zelensky will receive an answer from Stefanishyna and make a decision — to sign the law or make promises.
- On September 5, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada returned the electronic declaration of property to officials and civil servants, but rejected a key amendment to make the declarations open immediately. That is, the register will be closed for another year — no one will publicly see the fortunes of employees. The public calls on President Volodymyr Zelensky to promise a draft law. The opening of e-declaration is demanded by Ukraineʼs partners, in particular the countries of the "Big Seven" and the European Union.