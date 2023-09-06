Zelensky instructed to hold consultations on e-declaration. After them, he will decide what to do with the law

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Olha Stefanishyna to hold consultations on the draft law on e-declaration.

He stated this on September 6 at a joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen, as Ukrinform cites.

Zelensky will receive an answer from Stefanishyna and make a decision — to sign the law or make promises.