Zelensky signed the law on the return and opening of electronic declarations

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed draft law No. 9534 on the return and opening of electronic declarations, which the Verkhovna Rada adopted on September 20, taking into account the veto of the state leader.

The signing of the law is reported on the website of the parliament.

In early September 2023, the Verkhovna Rada returned electronic property declarations to officials and civil servants, but rejected a key amendment to make the declarations open immediately. That is, according to those rules, the register had to be closed for another year, because of which no one would be able to publicly see the fortunes of employees. The public called on President Volodymyr Zelensky to promise the draft law. Ukraineʼs partners, in particular the countries of the "Big Seven" and the European Union, also demanded the opening of electronic declaration.

Then Zelensky instructed Deputy Prime Minister Olha Stefanishyna to hold consultations with partners regarding this draft law. Public organizations also asked to veto the law, and the petition for this received a record 83 000 votes.

On September 12, Zelensky promised a draft law and called on the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) to vote for the amendment on the open registry. On September 20, the parliament did it.

Now the declarations will be openly displayed in the Unified State Register of Declarations. Officials need to submit them not only for this year, but also for previous ones.