Nigerʼs junta has terminated the military agreement with the European Union

Nigerʼs ruling junta has severed its military partnership with the European Union (EU).
This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country, as writes Reuters.
The EU and Niger started cooperation in 2012. Then the European Union created a civilian EUCAP mission in the Niger part of the Sahel.
The initiative was to strengthen the internal security sector. The mission helped the country combat militancy, human trafficking, drug trafficking and other security challenges.
According to information on the EUCAP website, 150 Europeans permanently lived in the Sahel region, who contributed to the protection of the local population from various threats.
- A military coup in Niger took place on July 26, 2023. On the same day, Nigerʼs military removed President Mohamed Bazoum from power, saying they were dissatisfied with his rule and the worsening security situation. Since then, Bazum remains in custody. The leadership of the state was taken over by Colonel of the Air Force Amadu Abdraman. Analysts say that one of the reasons for the uprising was the rising cost of living and the rejection of government incompetence and corruption.
- The coup was condemned by the United Nations, the United States, the World Bank, the African Union and the European Union. The US president called on the junta to immediately release the president, and President Bazum asked the US for help and protection from the mercenaries of the PMC “Wagner”.
- Shortly after the coup in Niger, the ruling junta closed the countryʼs airspace, allegedly due to the threat of military intervention from its neighbors, amid the expiration of the deadline on Sunday for the reinstatement of "ousted" President Mohamed Bazum.
- On September 4, the junta in Niger reopened the airspace of the country.