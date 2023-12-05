Nigerʼs junta has terminated the military agreement with the European Union

Nigerʼs ruling junta has severed its military partnership with the European Union (EU).

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country, as writes Reuters.

The EU and Niger started cooperation in 2012. Then the European Union created a civilian EUCAP mission in the Niger part of the Sahel.

The initiative was to strengthen the internal security sector. The mission helped the country combat militancy, human trafficking, drug trafficking and other security challenges.

According to information on the EUCAP website, 150 Europeans permanently lived in the Sahel region, who contributed to the protection of the local population from various threats.