The junta reopened the countryʼs airspace in Niger

The junta that seized power in Niger has reopened the countryʼs airspace to all commercial flights.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Transport, writes Reuters.

The rebels closed the airspace on August 6, warning of an attack by a "foreign power" amid a deadline for the reinstatement of "ousted" President Mohamed Bazum.

The skies over Niger have been closed to international flights, except for a few countries such as Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mali, Libya and Chad, which have spoken out against military intervention.