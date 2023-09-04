The junta reopened the countryʼs airspace in Niger

The junta that seized power in Niger has reopened the countryʼs airspace to all commercial flights.
This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Transport, writes Reuters.
The rebels closed the airspace on August 6, warning of an attack by a "foreign power" amid a deadline for the reinstatement of "ousted" President Mohamed Bazum.
The skies over Niger have been closed to international flights, except for a few countries such as Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mali, Libya and Chad, which have spoken out against military intervention.
- On July 26, Nigerʼs military removed President Mohamed Bazum from power, saying they were dissatisfied with his rule and the deteriorating security situation. Bazum was taken into custody. The leadership of the state was taken over by Colonel of the Air Force Amadu Abdraman. Analysts say that one of the reasons for the uprising was the rising cost of living and the rejection of government incompetence and corruption.
- The coup was condemned by the United Nations, the United States, the World Bank, the African Union and the European Union. The US president called on the junta to immediately release the president, and President Bazum asked the US for help and protection from the mercenaries of the PMC “Wagner”.
- Nigerʼs junta has allowed the armies of neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso to enter its territory in the event of an attack. The countries signed a joint statement. At the same time, Algeria rejected Franceʼs request to use its airspace for a military operation in Niger.