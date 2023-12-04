The White House sent a letter to Congress urging it to approve new funding for Ukraine

The White House has warned that the US will run out of money to help Ukraine by the end of the year, and added that if Congress does not approve new support, it will "hit" Kyiv.

This is reported by the Financial Times.

"Without action from Congress, by the end of the year we will run out of resources to purchase additional weapons and equipment for Ukraine and provide equipment from the US military stockpile," White House Budget Director Shalanda Young wrote in a letter to Congress.

According to her, "there is no magic source of funding" — money is running out and time is running out.

The White House also emphasizes that the termination of military aid to Ukraine from the United States "will not only endanger Ukraineʼs gains, but will also increase the probability of Russian military victories."

Shalanda Young added that Ukraine also needs economic support, which is also currently under threat.

"If Ukraineʼs economy collapses, they wonʼt be able to continue the fight, period. Putin understands this well, which is why Russia has made the destruction of the Ukrainian economy a central part of its strategy — which you can see in its attacks on Ukrainian grain exports and energy infrastructure," the official argued.

At the same time, as Yang wrote in the letter, money for Ukraine will benefit the US economy, because American companies will receive new contracts.

What about the aid to Ukraine from the USA?

On October 20, US President Joe Biden asked Congress for additional $106 billion in aid. Of them, $61.4 billion is for supporting Ukraine, the rest is for Israel and for strengthening the border between the United States and Mexico. This is a total package. Biden urged Congress to vote on both initiatives in the package. Republicans in the House of Representatives introduced a bill that provides for a package of military aid to Israel and does not include aid to Ukraine. Democrats in the US Senate have blocked a Republican proposal to separate aid to Israel from Ukraine.

Later, the USA rejected speculations about the choice between Ukraine and Israel in the matter of military aid. At the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in the Rammstein format, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin clearly stated that he would continue to support Ukraineʼs defense capabilities.