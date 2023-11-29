Reuters: The US attracted large investments in the economy thanks to military aid to Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden has released data on which states have received the greatest financial benefit from military aid to Ukraine. This was done in order to strengthen support from Republicans who opposed the continuation of military aid.

“Reuters” writes about it.

Three of the eight Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania voted against military funding for Ukraine. At the same time, according to documents obtained by “Reuters”, the state received $2.3 billion — the most of all states — for the production of weapons and ammunition.

The state of Texas received $1.45 billion for the production of 155 mm shells and other weapons, even though 18 of the 25 Republicans voted against aid to Ukraine. Arizona, where three out of six Republican representatives voted against aid, received $2.19 billion.

In Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Arkansas, companies received contracts worth more than $1 billion. Another $18 billion was distributed among manufacturing enterprises located in two dozen other states.

According to Biden, part of the money will go to replace American equipment sent abroad. In addition, the US president emphasized, weapons for Ukraine mean jobs for Americans.