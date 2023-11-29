Reuters: The US attracted large investments in the economy thanks to military aid to Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden has released data on which states have received the greatest financial benefit from military aid to Ukraine. This was done in order to strengthen support from Republicans who opposed the continuation of military aid.
“Reuters” writes about it.
Three of the eight Republican members of Congress from Pennsylvania voted against military funding for Ukraine. At the same time, according to documents obtained by “Reuters”, the state received $2.3 billion — the most of all states — for the production of weapons and ammunition.
The state of Texas received $1.45 billion for the production of 155 mm shells and other weapons, even though 18 of the 25 Republicans voted against aid to Ukraine. Arizona, where three out of six Republican representatives voted against aid, received $2.19 billion.
In Wisconsin, Arizona, Pennsylvania and Arkansas, companies received contracts worth more than $1 billion. Another $18 billion was distributed among manufacturing enterprises located in two dozen other states.
According to Biden, part of the money will go to replace American equipment sent abroad. In addition, the US president emphasized, weapons for Ukraine mean jobs for Americans.
- On October 20, US President Joe Biden asked Congress for additional $106 billion in aid. Of them, $61.4 billion is for supporting Ukraine, the rest is for Israel and for strengthening the border between the United States and Mexico. This is a total package. Biden urged Congress to vote on both initiatives in the package. Republicans in the House of Representatives introduced a bill that provides for a package of military aid to Israel and does not include aid to Ukraine. Democrats in the US Senate have blocked a Republican proposal to separate aid to Israel from Ukraine.
- The USA rejected speculations about the choice between Ukraine and Israel in the matter of military aid. At the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine in the Rammstein format, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin clearly stated that he would continue to support Ukraineʼs defense capabilities.