The USA does not choose between Ukraine and Israel in the matter of military aid. Speculations were removed at the Rammstein meeting

The USA rejected speculations on the topic of choosing between Ukraine and Israel in the matter of military aid. At the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine in the "Ramstein" format, which took place on November 22, US Defense Minister Lloyd Austin clearly stated that he would continue to support Ukraineʼs defense capabilities.

This was stated by the head of the press and information department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Illarion Pavlyuk, at a briefing on the results of the 17th Ramshtein meeting.

"It is very important that yesterday our key US partner, namely Defense Minister Lloyd Austin, actually removed any speculation that the US allegedly has to choose between Israel and Ukraine," Pavlyuk said.

He added that during yesterdayʼs negotiations, "a very clear statement was made twice that there can be no choice, the USA stands by Israel, but at the same time is fully committed to all its obligations to support Ukraine."

"And the non-public statements also testified not only to deep support, but also to the excellent understanding by the partners of what they support Ukraine for, and the understanding that this support is needed not only by Ukraine, it is needed by the civilized world, other countries as well," he noted. Pavlyuk