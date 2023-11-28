Ihor Kolomoisky was kept in the pre-trial detention center until January 26. He will spend the New Year in custody

The Shevchenkivsky District Court of Kyiv extended the preventive measure for the oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky. He was left in the pre-trial detention center until January 26 with the alternative of posting bail in the amount of 3.712 billion hryvnias.

This was reported by the judge.

Kolomoisky and his defense asked to change the preventive measure from detention to house arrest.

The oligarch claimed that he suffers from pancreatitis and diabetes and does not receive the necessary treatment regularly.

The general director of the media group "1+1" Yaroslav Pakholchuk, deputy from "Servant of the People" Artem Kovalyov, chief rabbi of Dnipro Shmuel Kaminetsky and others were offered to take the businessman as bail.

Kolomoisky himself said that he will not pay the deposit.