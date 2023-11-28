Hamas released 11 more Israeli hostages

In the evening of November 27, the Hamas group freed 11 more Israeli hostages from captivity — they were handed over to the Red Cross.

This was reported by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Now the freed are in a hospital in Israel. This was the fourth group of hostages. Their release completes a list of 50 prisoners who were to be released as part of a four-day ceasefire deal with Hamas.

The day before, the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip was extended for another two days. According to preliminary information, in exchange for this, Hamas agreed to release 20 more Israeli hostages on November 28-29, and Israel must hand over 60 Palestinians. According to the first agreement, Israel was to receive 50 hostages, and the Palestinians — 150 prisoners.