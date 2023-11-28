Hamas released 11 more Israeli hostages

In the evening of November 27, the Hamas group freed 11 more Israeli hostages from captivity — they were handed over to the Red Cross.
This was reported by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
Now the freed are in a hospital in Israel. This was the fourth group of hostages. Their release completes a list of 50 prisoners who were to be released as part of a four-day ceasefire deal with Hamas.
The day before, the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip was extended for another two days. According to preliminary information, in exchange for this, Hamas agreed to release 20 more Israeli hostages on November 28-29, and Israel must hand over 60 Palestinians. According to the first agreement, Israel was to receive 50 hostages, and the Palestinians — 150 prisoners.
- The ceasefire agreement entered into force on November 24 at 08:00 Kyiv time.
- On November 24, 13 Israeli hostages and 12 workers from Thailand were handed over from captivity, on November 25 — 13 Israelis and four Thai citizens. Israel, for its part, transfers 150 Palestinian prisoners to Gaza.
- On November 26 , Hamas militants handed over 17 hostages to the Red Cross: 14 Israelis and three foreigners. Among them are nine children, two mothers, two more women and one man.
- Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called the temporary truce with Hamas in the Gaza Strip a short respite, after which intense fighting would resume. They will last at least two more months. The minister believes that it is necessary to continue fighting in order to free the hostages — Hamas will not release everyone without pressure.