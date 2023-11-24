Hostilities have been temporarily suspended in the Gaza Strip. A four-day truce with Israel began

On the morning of November 24, a four-day truce began in the exclave of the Gaza Strip. According to the conditions for this, the militants of the Hamas movement must hand over 50 civilian Israeli hostages.

This is reported by "The Times of Israel".

According to Qatari mediators, 13 Israeli hostages will be released from Gaza at 4:00 p.m. At least 50 women and children are expected to be released over the next four days. Israel is expected to retaliate by releasing 150 Palestinian prisoners, mostly women and minors, some of whom have been convicted of attempted murder.

Also, within the framework of the truce, fuel trucks are already leaving for Gaza through the Egyptian "Rafah" checkpoint.

In the hours before the temporary ceasefire, rocket sirens went off in Israeli cities bordering the Gaza Strip, and there were reports of intense Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) shelling across the Gaza Strip as the army sought to accelerate its mission against Hamas as much as possible in the final hours before the pause.