Hamas freed 13 Israeli hostages and 12 workers from Thailand

The Palestinian radical movement Hamas released from captivity the first group of people who were captured during the attack on Israel on October 7.

As The Times of Israel writes, the captives were handed over to Red Cross employees. They will soon cross the Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

The release of the hostages, the newspaper notes, will take place in four stages. They are determined by an agreement previously concluded by the parties to the conflict.

In addition to the Israeli hostages, Hamas militants released 12 workers from Thailand, as Thai Prime Minister Settha Thawisin informed. According to the BBC, the release of Thai citizens is not part of the agreement between Israel and Hamas, which was brokered by Qatar.