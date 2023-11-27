The cease-fire agreement in the Gaza Strip was extended for two days

Qatar stated the cease-fire between Hamas militants and Israel, which ended on November 27, had been extended for another two days.
This is reported by AFP and "Reuters".
In a telephone conversation with journalists, the official representative of Hamas confirmed the continuation of the cease-fire agreement.
According to preliminary information, in exchange for a ceasefire, Hamas agreed to release 20 more Israeli hostages on November 28-29, and Israel must hand over 60 Palestinians.
- The ceasefire agreement entered into force on November 24 at 08:00 Kyiv time.
- On November 24, 13 Israeli hostages and 12 workers from Thailand were handed over from captivity, on November 25 — 13 Israelis and four Thai citizens. Israel, for its part, transfers 150 Palestinian prisoners to Gaza.
- On November 26, Hamas militants handed over 17 hostages to the Red Cross: 14 Israelis and three foreigners. Among them are nine children, two mothers, two more women and one man.
- Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called the temporary truce with Hamas in the Gaza Strip a short respite, after which intense fighting would resume. They will last at least two more months. The minister believes that it is necessary to continue fighting in order to free the hostages — Hamas will not release everyone without pressure.