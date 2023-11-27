The cease-fire agreement in the Gaza Strip was extended for two days

Qatar stated the cease-fire between Hamas militants and Israel, which ended on November 27, had been extended for another two days.

This is reported by AFP and "Reuters".

In a telephone conversation with journalists, the official representative of Hamas confirmed the continuation of the cease-fire agreement.

According to preliminary information, in exchange for a ceasefire, Hamas agreed to release 20 more Israeli hostages on November 28-29, and Israel must hand over 60 Palestinians.