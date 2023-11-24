Another Canadian province recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The Canadian province of Prince Edward Island recognized the Holodomor as an act of genocide against Ukrainians. The corresponding draft law was adopted at the meeting of the provincial General Assembly, it was unanimously supported by all deputies.
The draft law at the provincial level designates the fourth Saturday of November as the Day of Remembrance of the Ukrainian Famine and Genocide (Holodomor).
Canada recognized the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people back in 2008 — the first in the world. From now on, all ten Canadian provinces recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.
- The Holodomor of 1932-1933 was a mass famine that led to millions of human casualties in the countryside of the Ukrainian SSR. Then 7 million people died of hunger. In Ukraine and the world, the Holodomor is perceived as an act of genocide of the Ukrainian people, inspired by the government of the USSR. Holodomor Memorial Day falls on the fourth Saturday of November. This year it is November 25.
- In 2016, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appealed to democratic states to recognize the Holodomor of 1932-1933 as genocide of the Ukrainian people. Before the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, a number of states had already recognized the Holodomor as a genocide of Ukrainians, including Australia, Georgia, Ecuador, Estonia, Canada, Colombia, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, the USA, Hungary, Portugal, and the Vatican.
- In 2022-2023, the process of recognizing the Holodomor as genocide intensified — it was recognized by the Czech Republic, Belgium, Moldova, Ireland, Germany, Bulgaria, Iceland, France, Slovenia, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Croatia, Italy, Wales, 34 US states, as well as the European Parliament and PACE