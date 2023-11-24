Another Canadian province recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people

The Canadian province of Prince Edward Island recognized the Holodomor as an act of genocide against Ukrainians. The corresponding draft law was adopted at the meeting of the provincial General Assembly, it was unanimously supported by all deputies.

The draft law at the provincial level designates the fourth Saturday of November as the Day of Remembrance of the Ukrainian Famine and Genocide (Holodomor).

Canada recognized the Holodomor as a genocide of the Ukrainian people back in 2008 — the first in the world. From now on, all ten Canadian provinces recognized the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people.