Additional IRIS-T systems, ammunition and mines. The Minister of Defense of Germany informed about a new aid package for Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius informed about a new aid package for Ukraine at a briefing in Kyiv.
This is reported by "Interfax-Ukraine" and "Suspilne".
The package contains four IRIS-T SLM systems, 155 mm artillery ammunition and anti-tank mines. According to the minister, the cost of the package is €1.3 billion.
When asked if deliveries of Taurus missiles are possible, Pistorius replied that "there is no new information regarding Taurus." He added that Germany plans to transfer 140 000 155-mm shells to Ukraine next year.
- On October 27, the German government informed about the transfer to Ukraine of the third IRIS-T SLM system for air defense, the TRML-4D radar, VECTOR reconnaissance drones, missiles and ammunition.
- On November 2, Germany informed about the transfer of additional radars to IRIS-T.
- On November 13, the German ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger informed about the transfer of two more IRIS-T air defense systems with radars and command posts to Ukraine. According to him, three systems are already working in Ukraine.
- On November 14, Germany handed Ukraine 10 Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks, 14 Bandvagn 206 tracked all-terrain vehicles, more than a thousand 155 mm shells, radars and cars.