Additional IRIS-T systems, ammunition and mines. The Minister of Defense of Germany informed about a new aid package for Ukraine

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius informed about a new aid package for Ukraine at a briefing in Kyiv.

This is reported by "Interfax-Ukraine" and "Suspilne".

The package contains four IRIS-T SLM systems, 155 mm artillery ammunition and anti-tank mines. According to the minister, the cost of the package is €1.3 billion.

When asked if deliveries of Taurus missiles are possible, Pistorius replied that "there is no new information regarding Taurus." He added that Germany plans to transfer 140 000 155-mm shells to Ukraine next year.